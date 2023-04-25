Two drivers die after head on collision crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — Two drivers died after a head on collision crash in Monroe County, according to police.

At 3:16 pm, Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of South State Road 37 and Zikes Road for a report of a head on collision.

Upon arrival, police said they found two single vehicles with the drivers entrapped.

Lifeline ambulance and Monroe Fire Protection administered emergency medical care on the scene, but it was later determined that both drivers died.

After investigation, police determined that a 2012 White Chevrolet Express an was traveling south on State Road 37, when it signaled to the right shoulder and suddenly veered left, crossing the median.

The van then crashed head on into a 2015 Black Mercedes Sprinter Van that was traveling north on State Road 37.

Police said the name of the drivers will be withheld until an investigation is completed.

"The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to all the families and community members affected by this tragedy," Deputy Jeff Brown said.