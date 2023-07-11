Watch Now
Two drown in pool at Zionsville home

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 11, 2023
ZIONSVILLE — Two people died after drowning in a pool at a Zionville on Monday, officials said.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a home at 277 Larkspur Ct. for a possible drowning around 3:30 p.m.

First responders arrived and found two people, Roland Lucian 74, and Patricia Mock, 68, who had been pulled from the pool by Lucian's daughters.

Officials said live-saving measures were performed but both Lucian and Mock were pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident is still under investigation and no additional information has been provided.

