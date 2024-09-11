Two firefighters injured in overnight fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters are recovering in the hospital after sustaining injuries during a house fire. The incident took place on Retreat Lane, located on the far southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the home was already engulfed in flames.

The fire rapidly spread to two neighboring houses, posing a significant challenge for emergency responders. The firefighters were hurt when the ceiling of one of the homes collapsed. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. While one firefighter suffered serious injuries, the other minor injuries, both are expected to survive.

Fortunately, all homeowners were able to escape their homes unharmed. A heroic act by a dog in the initial fire alerted its owner to the danger, giving them time to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials are working to determine the extent of the damage to the affected homes.