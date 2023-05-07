Watch Now
Two hunters shot, injured in turkey hunting accident in Monroe County

Posted at 9:51 AM, May 07, 2023
MONROE COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after two hunters were shot at Morgan-Monroe State Forest Saturday morning.

According to officers, a 54-year-old man from Fishers was turkey hunting when he misidentified two other hunters.

Jeffery McClintic, 31 of Indianapolis, and Scott Poynter, 34, of Danville received non-life threatening injuries when the man shot in their direction, officers said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind hunters to always identify the target and what is in front and behind it before shooting.

