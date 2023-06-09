Two IMPD officers injured during pursuit Thursday evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured during the pursuit of a rape suspect Thursday evening.

According to IMPD, two officers were in the same vehicle assisting the pursuit on Shadeland Avenue, just north of Fall Creek Parkway, when a vehicle swerved in front of the officer’s vehicle.

IMPD says the officers avoided a crash with the vehicle and drove off the roadway.

IMPD confirmed both officers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after, according to police.

No other information was provided.