Two in 'serious condition' after near east side Indianapolis house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in serious condition after a house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to 849 N. Oakland Dr. around 4 a.m.

When the department arrived to the residence, fire was showing from the second floor. Firefighters aggresively attacked the fire and got it under control within 20 minutes.

Three people who were inside the residence sustained injuries, according to IFD.

An adult male, approximately 40 years of age, evacuated through the front door which was on fire. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition.

An adult female, age 37, jumped from a 2nd story window, landing on the neighbors air conditioning unit, and was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 57-year-old adult male was transported to the hospital with slight injury for possible smoke inhalation.

During an investigation, one occupant of the residence told firefighters that he was cooking in his upstairs bedroom and a blanket caught fire. The other people in the home were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. A total of 8 people were inside the home.

According to IFD, there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.