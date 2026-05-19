Two Indiana cities top U.S. News rankings for best places to live

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — Two central Indiana cities have claimed the top spots on U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 rankings of the best places to live in America.

Carmel ranked No. 1 and Fishers ranked No. 2 out of 250 cities nationwide.

The rankings looked at four main factors: housing costs and affordability, quality of life, daily living conditions, and job opportunities.

Quality of life included education, healthcare, air quality and safety from natural disasters.

Daily living conditions covered crime rates, weather, entertainment options and commute times.

The rankings used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other government sources.

Both cities have consistently ranked high in national livability studies in recent years.