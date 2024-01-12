Two Indiana seniors will receive bachelor's degree before graduating high school

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana high school seniors were celebrated for major academic accomplishments on Thursday.

Both Abram Lewis and Khaya Njumpe will receive their bachelor's degrees before graduating high school. Two years ago, the two earned associate degrees from Ivy Tech Lake County.

Currently, Lewis and Njumpe attend 21st Century Charter school in Gary. After transferring, Lewis will graduate with his bachelor's from Purdue University northwest and Njumbe from Indiana University Northwest —All while keeping up with their high school work.

"Education is important to me because I think that it lays the foundation for many things in life. It might not be the most important thing but it definitely is a good thing to have knowledge and always be in pursuit of knowledge that is why I value my education and I hope everyone else will too," Lewis said.

For their achievements, the students received the "Ripple effect" award which was in honor of Martin Luther King Junior and his "Ripple effect" in the African American community.

In May, both students will be high school and college graduates.