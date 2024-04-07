Two killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers were notified of a serious crash on I-65 near the 96 mile marker and six miles north of the Franklin exit, around 9:30 a.m.

Reports indicated that a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

When first responders arrived, they found two unresponsive females in the car and a conscious and alert third person who was driving the vehicle.

Despite life saving efforts, police said passengers Cearmease Evans, 52, and Chaise Franklin, 17, both from Chicago, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The third person in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crash investigators that responded to the scene believe a gold 2011 Jeep ran off the road into the ditch on the right side of the road. The Jeep then hit several trees on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Evans was in the front passenger seat and Franklin was in the rear passenger seat. According to Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt, both sustained traumatic injuries from the impact.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the Jeep ran off the roadway.

No further information was released.