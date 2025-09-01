Two Lafayette teens in critical condition after Clinton County rollover crash

CLINTON COUNTY — Two 19-year-old Lafayette males are in critical condition after a rollover crash Sunday evening in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment at US 52 and County Road 880 West at approximately 5:38 p.m. on August 31.

According to preliminary investigation, Keegan Woods was driving a blue 2010 Ford F-250 eastbound on US 52 when the vehicle crossed the median for an unknown reason. The truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest upside down in a ditch.

The passenger, Maverick Dehaven, also 19 and from Lafayette, was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Both men were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Clinton County Central Dispatch, Clinton County EMS, LifeLine, Frankfort Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Perry Township Fire/EMS and Dave's Towing/Body Shop.

The crash remains under investigation.