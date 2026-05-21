Two lanes of I-65 northbound closed due to semi crash

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) — Two right lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Whitestown will be closed for several hours Thursday morning as crews work to clean up a semi crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation first reported the accident on social media around 6:50 a.m.

Photos of the crash show one semi with severe front-end and trailer damage. Another semi pictured only sustained damage to a rear wheel and the flat-bed trailer. The products on the flat-bed were also damaged.

INDOT did not say if there were any injuries in the crash or say when the highway was expected to reopen.

WRTV has reached out to Indiana State Police for further information.