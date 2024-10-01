Two local Red Cross volunteers head to North Carolina in the aftermath of Helene

INDIANAPOLIS — More Hoosier help is on the way to assist the storm victims in the southeast.

Dave Baker and Cindy Kvale with the Indianapolis American Red Cross office packed up and took off in an emergency response vehicle Tuesday morning for hard-hit North Carolina.

"This is my first deployment," Dave Baker said. "So from the standpoint of feelings, I kind of have a mix of, of excitement, but a little bit of, I don't know, a little nervousness too because I really, I've never been on an operation like this, this will be my first one."

Baker and Kvale will be joining 900 Red Cross disaster workers, including 24 from the Indiana region who have already deployed.

Millions of people were impacted by Hurricane Helene. In some of the hardest hit areas that are accessible, Red Cross emergency response vehicles are distributing meals, water and critical relief supplies.

