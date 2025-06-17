Two Pacers fans go viral for wearing 'Dumb and Dumber' costume to finals game

INDIANAPOLIS— Two Pacers fans are gaining attention after wearing blue and orange suits to game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

The costume is a nod to ‘Dumb and Dumber.’

Devin Leas and Travis Pearson are childhood friends from Hartford City, Indiana. Leas is a partial season ticket holder for the Pacers, which put them court-side at Friday night’s game.

Before coming to the game, the two decided they had to do something big and wanted to call out ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins for saying the Pacers would be swept by the Thunder.

Provided

Pearson came up with the idea for the Dumb and Dumber suits, which they ordered off of Amazon and Leas added in the idea to wear cut outs of Smith and Perkins faces.

“Obviously OKC is a really good team and being one of the best teams in the league and with being one of the best teams with the best record I don’t know I feel like they counted us out,” said Leas. “Like I said before with our dynamic, cohesion, we play really good defense, our pace is fast I feel like we have a shot.”

Provided

“And given all the performances that we’ve had it's like how could you really count them out,” said Pearson.

Pearson and Leas saw Smith and Perkins leaving the game on Friday and say they shared a laugh about the costumes.

