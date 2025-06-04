INDIANAPOLIS — Two powerful exhibitions are making space for black voices and artwork.

The work of local artists Gary Gee and Omar Rashan is on full display not just in galleries, but in the hearts of the communities they speak to.

Gary Gee is showing in two venues at once.

First, at the Schweitzer Gallery inside the Factory Arts District, his work is part of “Around The Corner: We Outside,” a collective show featuring six artists who all bring deeply personal work to the table.

Second, his pieces are also featured in “Hip Hop Anthology Volume 6,” an ongoing installation at the Indianapolis Central Library, where hip hop serves not only as a soundtrack, but as lifeblood.

“We grew up painting on our clothes and drawing on our clothes,” Gee reflects. “People see themselves in the pieces."

Gee’s art documents the complexity of the black experience.

In 2020, he helped create the Black Lives Matter street mural on Indiana Ave.

Now, he continues that work through exhibitions that encourage reflection.

Sharing space with Gee at "Around The Corner”: We Outside" is Omar Rashan, who calls himself an “Afrofuturist architect of vision.”

His work bends genre and medium using augmented reality and fine art to create portals into black futures.

"Art is very much for everybody and for all,” he says. “Especially in the work I do, I use it as an outlet to help people.”

His vision extends beyond galleries. Rashan says he sees the creative process as a tool for collective growth and healing.

“We need to keep this in the schools and in the homes,” he says. “We need to make sure our children are aware of the creative process.”

The exhibit is curated by Corner Boys gallery and includes the work of Fingercreations, Kevin West, Rob Sloan and Will Woodrow.

Around The Corner: We Outside

Schweitzer gallery at Factory Arts District

1125 E Brookside Ave

Exhibition Dates: June 6, 2025- June 30, 2025

Hip Hop Anthology Volume 6

Central Library, Indianapolis

