Two-vehicle crash in Tipton county claims one life

TIPTON COUNTY — A two-vehicle Tipton County crash claimed the life of an Elwood man on Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, officials were called to the crash on State Road 28 near South County Road 250 around 8:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Ford F-150, driven by Christopher L. Wallace, 34, of was traveling eastbound on State Road 28. For unknown reason, the Ford slid sideways into the westbound lane.

At that time, a 2006 Peterbilt semi, driven by James E. Nickerson, 55, from Atlanta, IN, was traveling westbound on State Road 28. The Peterbilt struck the passenger side of the Ford. The Ford came to a final rest in the field on the northeast side of State Road 28. The Peterbilt came to a final rest on State Road 28, covering both lanes.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Ford, Vince D. Reynolds, 33, of Elwood was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tipton County Coroner.

Nickerson was uninjured in the crash.

No additional information has been released.