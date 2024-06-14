Watch Now
Tyrese Haliburton unveils renovated basketball courts at Fall Creek & 30th Park 

WRTV's Jessica Gruenling shows us the upgrades that took place during the 12-day renovation.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is giving back to Indy.

On Thursday morning, Haliburton was at Fall Creek and 30th Park to help unveil renovated basketball courts.

“I’m going to be here long term, so the investment in the community is something we had planned since I signed my deal,” Haliburton said.

In a partnership with Indy Parks, Haliburton will help renovate five basketball courts.

Haliburton says the City and Pacers helped him identify the courts that need refurbished. He says the court at Fall Creek and 30th Park meant a lot to him because he drives by it every day.

“Hopefully it encourages the kids to get outside or something. If it’s basketball, then that’s awesome, but there’s so many things you can do out here,” Haliburton said.

The court has new logos, benches and landscaping. After the ribbon cutting, a basketball clinic was put on for kids at summer camps around the city.

“It’s really cool to play with my friends, learn some new techniques,” Romeo Diggins said.

Diggins says he enjoyed meeting Haliburton and is thankful for what he’s doing.

“A lot of courts are damaged or cracked but this is a new court. It has nice equipment, it’s just really good,” Diggins said.

