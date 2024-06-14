Tyrese Haliburton unveils renovated basketball courts at Fall Creek & 30th Park 

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is giving back to Indy.

On Thursday morning, Haliburton was at Fall Creek and 30th Park to help unveil renovated basketball courts.

WRTV

“I’m going to be here long term, so the investment in the community is something we had planned since I signed my deal,” Haliburton said.

In a partnership with Indy Parks, Haliburton will help renovate five basketball courts.

WRTV

Haliburton says the City and Pacers helped him identify the courts that need refurbished. He says the court at Fall Creek and 30th Park meant a lot to him because he drives by it every day.

“Hopefully it encourages the kids to get outside or something. If it’s basketball, then that’s awesome, but there’s so many things you can do out here,” Haliburton said.

WRTV

The court has new logos, benches and landscaping. After the ribbon cutting, a basketball clinic was put on for kids at summer camps around the city.

“It’s really cool to play with my friends, learn some new techniques,” Romeo Diggins said.

WRTV

Diggins says he enjoyed meeting Haliburton and is thankful for what he’s doing.

“A lot of courts are damaged or cracked but this is a new court. It has nice equipment, it’s just really good,” Diggins said.