U.S. Olympic Swim Trials volunteer lifeguard showing it’s never too late to follow your dreams

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday marks the seventh night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and one man is proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

“I read an article about a year ago about a gentleman who became a lifeguard at age 82 and thought that I’m going to give this a try,” Kirk Kavanaugh told WRTV.

WRTV

Now, Kavanaugh is one of more than 70 lifeguards who are volunteering their time during the Olympic Trials.

“We have doctors, attorneys, CEOs," Lisa Brown, Zionsville Community Schools Aquatic Director, said.

Kavanaugh is one of the U.S. Masters Swimmers and one of the oldest lifeguards at the meet.

WRTV

“It was overwhelming because I knew that I was walking into 27 lanes and when you realize the gravity of this, it started settling in,” Kavanaugh said.

Since Kavanaugh lives in Cincinnati, he had to submit a video of his skills. He says his passion is the water, teaching adults — some much younger than him — how to swim two days a week.

WRTV

“I think adults who learn how to swim serve as great role models to their children and grandchildren,” Kavanaugh added.

“The story says you’re a Masters Swimmer, you can do anything you set your mind to,” Brown told WRTV.

WRTV

That’s exactly what Kavanaugh hopes people take from his story.

“Think beyond the pool, a length of a lap, think about that,” Kavanaugh said.