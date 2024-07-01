U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz charged with weapons violation at DC airport

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S Representative Victoria Spartz has been charged with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to WRTV that Spartz was charged on Friday. They did not provide any additional information.

The Spartz office made the following statement:

“Last Friday, Rep. Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport. Rep. Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight to the OSCE PA meeting in Europe.”

Spartz, 45, serves Indiana's 5th congressional district. She defeated eight rival Republicans in the May republican primary after deciding to run for reelection in a campaign that focused attention on her opposition to sending aid to her native Ukraine.

She is the first and only Ukrainian-born House member.