UIndy athletics taking extra precautions during extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday afternoon, Key Stadium at the University of Indianapolis was empty.

Teams were being kept off the field for practice due to the extreme heat.

"The first thing is to make sure we have the proper equipment and that we really educate our athletes on how to stay safe," Dr. Brian Gerlach, Director of Sports Medicine at UIndy, said.

Gerlach says the decision on if teams will practice outside is based on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.

WRTV

"It’s a combination of temperature, humidity, wind speed and radiant heat from the sun. Once we reach a certain temperature, we do unfortunately have to shut down all outdoor actives to keep everyone safe," Gerlach said.

Gerlach says he makes sure to tell the athletes to wear the right clothing, properly hydrate with water and electrolytes and make sure they're eating well. Ice baths after a hot practice is also important.

"Ice baths and cold water immersion is actually the number one way to reduce your body temperature after working out in the heat. It’s the only way to save someone's life from a heat stroke, so when it’s used correctly, it’s 100% effective," Gerlach said.

