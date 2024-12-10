UIndy professor prepares next generation of nurses by teaching outside the box

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a large need for qualified nurses in central Indiana right now.

That's what local healthcare professionals tell WRTV.

A professor at University of Indianapolis has a unique way of keeping her students engaged and excited about going into the field of work.

Briyana Morrell doesn't have your typical classroom.

Instead of a lecture or a PowerPoint presentation, she's having her students race against time in an escape room-themed review session.

“It’s a way to really engage students. Nobody in there is on their cell phone," Morrell said.

Students solve puzzles, crack codes and search for clues with a black light, all while brushing up on topics they’ve been studying all year.

“We like to see our students growing their soft skills. And in nursing, that’s extremely important. Things that they learn are how to correct one another when each other is wrong. How to encourage one another. How to work as a team. How to seek help," she said.

These are all skills Junior Kierra Mitchell says will help her when she goes on to work in a pediatric ICU.

“Nursing is all about working with a team and collaborating with multiple people every single day. Doctors, respiratory therapists, PTs, OTs," Mitchell said.

She was inspired to go into nursing because of her brother, who had a bone marrow transplant 10 years ago.

“Nurses will say they’re hands-on learners. I think it’s more fun," she said.

UIndy nursing students go on to work in many area hospitals, like Methodist, Eskenazi and Franciscan.

In fact, the nursing school has a 97% employment rate after graduation.

“There’s such a need for nurses and it’s growing all the time," Morrell said.

