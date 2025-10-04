Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unclaimed $50K Hoosier lottery ticket expires in 20 days

DECATUR — A $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket purchased in Decatur is set to expire in 20 days if no one comes forward to claim it.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey's on West Adams Street for the April 26 drawing. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Double Play drawing.

The winner has until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 to claim the prize at the Hoosier Lottery office in Indianapolis. State law requires all lottery prizes to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning numbers from April 26 were: 12-20-26-38-40 with a Powerball of 5.

Anyone who thinks they might have the winning ticket should check their numbers and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions. The lottery recommends winners keep their ticket secure and consider meeting with a financial advisor.

Casey's #3678 is located at 1321 W. Adams St. in Decatur. The Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office is at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

