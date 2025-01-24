"Unconventional" explores civic leaders of the Harrison era

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A new exhibit at The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site examines the lives and legacies of three prominent figures from the Harrison era: Andrew Carnegie, May Wright Sewall, and Frederick Douglass.

The exhibit explores how these individuals, despite diverse backgrounds, championed civic rights in unique ways.

Andrew Carnegie: A prominent industrialist, Carnegie dedicated a significant portion of his wealth to philanthropy, funding numerous libraries and other public institutions.

May Wright Sewall: A leading suffragist, Sewall advocated for women's rights while also actively promoting education and intellectual growth within the Indianapolis community.

Frederick Douglass: An escaped slave who became a renowned abolitionist and civil rights leader, Douglass played a crucial role in the fight against slavery and continued to advocate for social justice throughout his life.

"Unconventional" is the result of a collaboration between the Presidential Site and the Indiana University Indianapolis Museum Studies program. It provides an opportunity to showcase the Presidential Site's collection and offer valuable experience to emerging museum professionals.

The exhibit will be open through October 31, 2025. It’s included in general admission to Presidential Site. You can make reservations at PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org