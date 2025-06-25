Understanding playground risks: Hot temps preventing kids' fun in the sun

INDIANAPOLIS — It's playtime at Little Duckling Early Learning Schools 1 and 3 Summer Camp, where kids are enjoying art projects and games under the shade while beating the summer heat.

With temperatures soaring in Central Indiana, staff members are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the little ones.

“We want to make sure that they are staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., the senior pastor at New Direction Church, said.

An infrared thermometer revealed alarming temperatures on the playground: the asphalt reached a searing 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and playground equipment was registered at 118 degrees.

“That is too hot for our kids to play on,” Jacqueline Strong, the Site Director at Early Learning schools, said, after learning just how hot the playground equipment was.

WRTV

To keep children safe, the camp provides shaded outdoor areas, such as the breezeway, and encourages indoor play. The surface temperature in these shaded areas can be nearly 50 degrees cooler than that of direct sunlight playground equipment, making a significant difference in safety.

Pediatricians warn that kids can suffer burns when playing on equipment that reaches 120 degrees within minutes. At 140 degrees, burns can occur within seconds.

Camp staff remain vigilant for signs of heat distress, urging parents to look for symptoms like dizziness, fatigue and other signs of potential heat exhaustion.

“With water, shade and small breaks, we’re trying to ensure the safety of the kiddos when they play outside,” said Strong. “More importantly than having a good time is making sure they are safe and cool.”

As summer continues, Little Duckling Early Learning Schools remains dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable environment, focusing on health as much as fun.