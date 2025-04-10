Union School Corporation faces potential dissolution amid changes to Senate Bill 1

Randolph County, IN — Union School Corporation, home to the Rockets for the past 70 years, is facing uncertainty after proposed legislation aims to dissolve the small school corporation. The district, which serves about 300 students at its Randolph County facility, is concerned that lawmakers are targeting it with the new legislation.

Union School Corporation partners with Indiana Digital Learning Schools, catering to approximately 9,000 students through its online platform. Superintendent Galen Mast believes that this partnership is the reason the school feels under threat.

“We have an online platform, in an open enrollment school choice state, it seems to me now that the legislators all of a sudden want to change the rules,” Mast commented.

When asked by WRTV's Meredith Hackler if the proposal caught him off guard, Mast responded, "Very much so, yeah."

The language was added to an amendment to Senate Bill 1 on Monday, with no opportunity for public testimony. Many teachers at Union School, who are also alumni, feel that dissolving the district would devastate the community.

"We won't have a community anymore,” said Brook Glaser, an alumnus and second-grade teacher. “This is the center of the community. We have children coming from out of district because they've heard that we are meeting children's needs here."

With 80 employees, Union School Corporation is a significant employer in the area and serves as a vital resource for families. Mast is urging legislators to be more transparent about their intentions.

“If this is what you want to do, be upfront,” he stressed. “Be transparent about it. Don't try to cram it into the end of a bill. Be real about it, and be upfront. Be a decent human.”

Lyndsea Clark, an alumnus and English and broadcasting teacher, emphasized the importance of the school’s resources.

“We actually have the food bank come here once or twice a month. Our kids get free and reduced lunch. They get free breakfast every single day. Imagine if you take those things away. How are people going to be able to survive without those things?”

The corporation reports that it has received little communication from state representatives about this issue. WRTV reached out to Representative J.D. Prescott and State Senator Scott Alexander, but neither was available for an interview. Both issued similar statements, citing improvements in test scores. You can see their full statements below.

Statement from State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie)

"This amendment was proposed due to Union School Corporation's continuously low reading proficiency and state assessment scores, which are some of the lowest in the state – 44.2% passed the IREAD [in.gov] in 2024, only 3.7% tested proficient in Mathematics and English Language Arts in the ILEARN [in.gov], and 29.62% tested proficient on English and Math in the SAT exam.

"These problems are not a new development, and this language was brought forward to help initiate the discussion on how to ensure these students are receiving the best education possible."

Statement from State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City)

"The Union School Corporation has faced longstanding challenges, including some of the lowest reading proficiency scores in the state and declining enrollment. Only 42.6% of their third graders passed the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD) compared to more than 90% in neighboring districts, and over 60% of students who live in the district boundaries have transferred out and attend school elsewhere. This amendment is about starting a conversation on how to better serve these students and ensure they have access to a quality education."

“If you look at our data, our test scores have increased over the last few years tremendously," Glaser said.

Mast emphasized that these scores include both in-person students and those attending online. Union School Corporation remains determined to combat the proposed legislation. As of Wednesday, the language remains in the bill, and the district plans to meet with lawmakers to present its case.

