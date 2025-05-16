Union School Corporation sues Indiana state government to challenge school closure order

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A small school in rural Randolph County, Union School Corporation, is suing the state of Indiana. The district has been ordered to dissolve due to a new state law.

"That's what we do in Indiana is give parents and families the right to choose, and every child and student in Indiana has a right to choose where they go to school except ours,” said Galen Mast, the Superintendent of Union School Corporation.

The district believes that this choice has been taken away from the Randolph County community. An amendment added to the property tax bill at the last minute mandates the dissolution of the school corporation, requiring it to close in 2027.

In thelawsuit against the state, Union argues that the manner in which lawmakers are attempting to close the school is unconstitutional. Additionally, the law freezes Union School’s ability to operate the entirety of the school corporation by prohibiting it from incurring any obligations after July 1, 2025, making it difficult to plan for the next two years.

"It's a scary way to do business, and if they are allowed, if the legal system says this is ok, we no longer live in a democracy,” Mast stated.

According to the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, approximately 220,000 students across the state are educated at small or rural schools. The organization is concerned about the method used to enforce the closure, as no metrics were provided to justify lawmakers' decisions.

"We heard from lawmakers that there were performance concerns," Christopher Lagoni, Executive Director of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, said. "We've documented in our own analysis that there are other schools that have similar performance issues. We just want some clear standard that says this is what we need,”

The association argues that size is not the core issue, noting that most of the small districts they represent have around 1,000 students, with some as large as 5,000. Additionally, many charter schools in the state serve fewer than 500 students, some even smaller than Union School Corporation.

While they do not oppose consolidation, the association believes that the decision should rest with local communities and that there should be clear standards for what constitutes a reason for consolidation.

As for Union Schools, they have a message for other districts in similar situations.

"To other rural schools, yes, you could be next very much," Mast said. "I think that's the fear—it’s one school this year; it could be 40 next."

Union School Corporation's court date is currently set for June 6. Originally scheduled to be held in Randolph County, the hearing will now take place elsewhere after the Attorney General's Office requested a change of judge. The district is awaiting further details on the new location.