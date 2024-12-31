Unite4Lily donates truckloads of toys to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas may be over, but the gift of giving was still on display at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital this week.

An organization based in northwest Indiana brought by a truckload of toys, books, and activities for kids of all ages.

Unite4Lily was founded by young parents who lost their infant daughter to cancer.

She was treated at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital so they understand what families inside are facing.

"From ER to ER ,we went up to the floor to the NICU," Thomas Pagan said. "And we just felt like the team there gave us a lot of support and we wanted to give back with the little bit of money we had extra."

Unite4Lily collected the donations through drives, fundraisers and benefits throughout the year.