Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Unite4Lily donates truckloads of toys to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Unite4Lily was founded by young parents who lost their infant daughter to cancer.
Screenshot 2024-12-31 180015.jpg
Screenshot 2024-12-31 180152.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas may be over, but the gift of giving was still on display at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital this week.

An organization based in northwest Indiana brought by a truckload of toys, books, and activities for kids of all ages.

Unite4Lily was founded by young parents who lost their infant daughter to cancer.

Screenshot 2024-12-31 180152.jpg

She was treated at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital so they understand what families inside are facing.

"From ER to ER ,we went up to the floor to the NICU," Thomas Pagan said. "And we just felt like the team there gave us a lot of support and we wanted to give back with the little bit of money we had extra."

Unite4Lily collected the donations through drives, fundraisers and benefits throughout the year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.