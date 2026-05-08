University of Indianapolis launches UIndy Online

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis has launched an online learning platform designed to make college more flexible and affordable for working adults.

The university says UIndy Online, which will be offered beginning in the fall semester, will go beyond the traditional classroom. “As it shifts online, we have three new programs that we’re offering, said Chris Plouff, provost and executive vice president at UIndy.

The undergraduate degree programs include a bachelor’s degree in elementary education for paraprofessional educators, a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.

Students can enroll in accelerated seven-week courses with tuition set at $400 per credit hour. Plouff said, “We are offering a lot of new incentives for a lot of students who are coming into the programs. We have our first course free for a number of the students who apply to the program who come from any of our corporate partners, as well as any area community college.”

Veterans, and active-duty and reserve military personnel, and their families will also be eligible to have their first course free.

Plouff said the move is meant to reduce financial barriers while helping meet workforce needs across the state. “Because of the flexibility and how we build the program to be able to be workforce ready, as students come out of them, that the students will have lots of opportunities to be able to engage with their programs out in the fields of study while they’re doing that as well as being able to do that flexibly around their schedules.”

“We’re starting classes this fall, so we’re going to be ready to go in August with the program. Students are signing up today. We’ve had a number of students already contact us about getting started, and we’re really excited about launching those programs.”

UIndy is a private college affiliated with the United Methodist Church.