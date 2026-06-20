Unrestrained driver from Kokomo dies in single-car crash near Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- A 51-year-old Kokomo man died Thursday afternoon in a single-car crash at a rural road, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday night news release.

Investigators think Michael Adams was southbound on County Road 800 West just south of County Road 600 North when the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze he was driving left the road and struck a tree. The crash site is about 5 miles east-northeast of the town of Sharpsville.

Adams was unrestrained, and the vehicle's airbags did not deploy.

Callers to 911 advised that the car was locked and the driver was unresponsive. Deputies, a Sharpsville Police Department deputy marshal, and emergency medical personnel responded and gained access only to learn Adams had died.

Adams' cause of death was not immediately known, and the Tipton County Coroner's Office continued to investigate the death.

Tipton County, with 15,300 residents, is about an hour's drive north of downtown Indianapolis.