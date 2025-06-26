Upcoming road closures on northbound I-65 beginning this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Northbound I-65 will close this weekend in southeast Indianapolis, a part of a series of weekend closures scheduled in June and July.

INDOT says construction crews will complete drainage improvements beneath lanes of the interstate. This work is part of the I-65 Safety and Efficiency project that began this spring.

With all projects, INDOT says dates are subject to change and are weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to plan for anticipated detours and expect extended travel times.

Northbound I-65 is scheduled to close from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 27, through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 30.

INDOT

The closures extend from the I-65/I-465 interchange to the I-65/I-70 interchange and include the following northbound I-65 ramps:

Eastbound I-465 to northbound I-65

Westbound I-465 to northbound I-65

Keystone Avenue entrance/exit ramps

Raymond Street entrance/exit ramps

Morris Street/Prospect Street exit ramp

Traffic will be detoured using I-465 and I-70. INDOT says drivers should look for signage along the roadway for guidance.

Starting on Sunday, June 29, INDOT says northbound I-65 will be reduced to one lane between Morris Street, Exit 110B, and Virginia Avenue. The restriction will remain in place through late 2025 as crews construct an additional travel lane in this location.