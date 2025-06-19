Upcoming weekend road closures on Clear Path I-465, I-69

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced several road closures beginning on Friday. The closures will impact Clear Path I-465 and I-69.

INDOT said drivers should expect significant lane and ramp closures on eastbound I-465, allowing crews to work on new pavement, bridges and noise walls.

When the new traffic pattern is in place, drivers traveling eastbound on I-465 will need to choose between continuing east or exiting to Allisonville Road earlier than in previous traffic configurations. The new decision point will be at the White River bridge.

All planned construction is weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delayed travel times.

INDOT

The following restrictions are scheduled:

Friday, June 20, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Westbound I-465 left lane closed from main interchange to the White River bridge



Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 23 at 6 a.m.:



Keystone Avenue ramps to eastbound I-465 closed

Eastbound I-465 ramp to Allisonville Road closed

Eastbound I-465 ramp to northbound I-69 closed ​​​​​​

Eastbound I-465 ramp to southbound Binford Boulevard closed

Eastbound I-465 reduced to one lane from White River to I-69

Saturday, June 21, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

