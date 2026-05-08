INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Road construction season has arrived in Indianapolis, and one project on the city's west side is being welcomed with open arms.

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works hosted a news conference on Thursday. Officials highlighted several projects, including the 16th Street Bridge renovations and the Fountain Square Area Drainage improvement project.

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Upgrades planned for Girls School Road in Indianapolis by 2028

But on the city’s west side, an update to Girls School Road was one that community members say they’ve been waiting for. Kyle Bloyd of the Department of Public Works said, “It’s not just a project that considers drivers but considers everyone.”

This year’s Indianapolis road construction budget is $279 million, and part of that will pay for improvements to Girls School Road from 21st Street all the way to Perimeter Road, about a 4 -mile stretch leading to the Indianapolis International Airport.

“Not only are we fixing the pavement, but we’re also introducing a multiuse path that can be used by students, residents, and people who maybe want to go after school to see their favorite shops or visit their neighbors in a nice, safe way to get outdoors. It’s an extra-wide sidewalk,” Bloyd said.

Girls School Road isn’t pedestrian-friendly; the majority of the road doesn’t have sidewalks. Pedestrians have to walk through the grass along a busy street. The area has multiple schools, including Ben Davis High School.

“I live directly on Girls School Road. I grew up right here in the community,” said Jennifer Whitt of Indy Gateway, a neighborhood organization. “This means our students won’t be walking in the street as they go to school. It means that our seniors living in senior communities won’t be using their motorized scooter wheelchairs on our roads. It will be hugely impactful.”

Don Orange’s son goes to Ben Davis High School, and he has been complaining about the road for two years. Orange says he spent $800 on repairs after driving on Girls School Road. “I popped a tire from a pothole, and I had to get two new tires and fix my rim. It’s long overdue, that’s for sure. I’ve had a lot of damage to my vehicle because of it.”

Public Works said the Girls School Road project was expected to be completed by 2028. Officials have not yet selected contractors.