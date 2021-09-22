Uranus Fudge Factory buys Good's Candy Shop, to open in 2022

ANDERSON — A Missouri fudge business is expanding to Indiana and taking over the space now occupied by Good's Candy Shop.

Owner Randy Good told WRTV in May he was selling the shop. A social media post about a job posting received backlash and the shop's Facebook page was temporarily taken down.

"I'm tired. I can no longer maintain the level of passion this wonderful business requires. I have accepted the fact I am older. I've worked very hard for a very long time," Good said in a Facebook post on September 15. "The dust up in June in this space had zero to do with my decision. The decision to sell had already been made."

Welcome Wednesday! It's a wonderful day!

Yes, it is now official. I have sold my life's work. To those who said I wouldn't, couldn't or won't, please accept the fact you were wrong! ha!

I've had a full time gig for 50 years. I'm tired. I can no longer maintain the level of passion this wonderful business requires. I have accepted the fact I am older. I've worked very hard for a very long time. My mind and body have spoken. I've listened.

The dust up in June in this space had zero to do with my decision. The decision to sell had already been made. I only took advantage of the free press. Thank you all who spread the word! ha! It was much cheaper than a broker!

Some of you will make up your own story about me and my decisions, however, the reality is very simple, I'm ready to perfect the next phase of my world.

All of the Good's Girls and Guys have been heartwarmingly supportive through out this time period. I couldn't have ordered up any better staff. Again, say what you like about me, the results of the culture I demand is living proof in my wonderful staff. They are all kind, supportive of each other and hard working. We are the envy of nearly all establishments.

Good's and myself will be here until Dec. 31st of this year. It will be business as usual as we teach our methods to the next owner. You can expect the same delicious products and service we are known for.

( if you are curious, my lovely bride and I will adjourn to our other home in Florida on January 1st 2022 to enjoy the warmth. We will be around Anderson in warm weather between traveling)

Our stupendous staff has already been hired by the new owners. They will all enjoy the next chapter of Good's!

If you would like to be a part of something that will change the landscape of Anderson Indiana, come join us! The pay is GOOD and the opportunity is beyond the imagination. Hurry if you can! We already hired a new Good's Guy!

Please continue to watch this space. We have always had fun, but we plan on upping it a notch!

We aren't just better than ever, we're Good's!

Randy Good

Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store is moving into the space for its second location. The company says it plans to bring ice cream, mini golf and escape rooms into the space.

"We have been looking for our #2 for quite a while, and we were very lucky to have found this opportunity with Randy Good and Good’s Candy Shop”, owner Louie Keen said in a Facebook post. "With all of their production and manufacturing capabilities, along with their years of experience and knowledge,this acquisition will truly accelerate our growth plans nationally.”

Uranus says it will take over on January 1, 2022 and will remain open while remodeling. A grand opening is planned for Spring 2022.