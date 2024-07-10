Urgent care facilities across Indianapolis see increase in patients, wait times

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities have been busy with an increase in patients across Indianapolis.

"We've seen a recent uptake in general viral illnesses altogether. A lot of it's been caused by the heat wave," said Dr. Steven Mahan.

Dr. Mahan is a physician leader with IU Health Urgent Care.

WRTV

IU Health Urgent Care data shows acute pharyngitis as top reason for a trip to the doctor but COVID and flu cases are still up.

"We had about 170 COVID cases over the past week or so come in, just through our general urgent cares, which is a little bit higher of a number than we have seen for the summer months," he said.

With urgent cares being busier than normal, it has led to longer wait times at times.

WRTV

"We have had a recent swing in wait times. We just try to cycle them, get patients in and out as quickly, efficiently and effectively as we can. When our wait times do increase, we do have virtual care options," he said.

Janae Carpenter took advantage of the virtual wait list in Broad Ripple to avoid sitting in inside longer.

"It's very convenient. It's close to where I live. They do a great job, and they give you the immediate attention you need. This is very important because you cannot get appointments that easily," said Carpenter.

WRTV

IU Health encourages you to be mindful that illnesses are still going around.

"Cold and flu season is never truly gone. We see plenty of COVID. It's not going to go anywhere," Dr. Mahan said.

