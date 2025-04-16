US 31 reopens hours after fatal crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Westfield police are investigating a deadly crashed that closed a part of US 31 for several hours on Wednesday.

Westfield police said they were notified of a serious crash at the 130.2 mile marker of US 31 northbound just before 7 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene learned this was a two vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a semi-truck.

The preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling southbound on US 32 when it crossed over the grassy median and colliding with the semi-truck.

At this time, investigators do not know why the passenger car crossed over into the northbound lane.

The driver of the car, an adult male was confirmed dead. The driver of the semi-truck, also an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The north bound lanes of US 31 are back open after being closed for approximately seven hours.

“Our Crash Team is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and provide answers to those affected," Captain Billy Adams said in a press release. "Any loss of life is devastating, and our thoughts are with those who were involved.”