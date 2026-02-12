U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement establishing office in Carmel

CARMEL — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is establishing an office in Carmel, WRTV confirmed on Wednesday.

Carmel Police Chief Drake Sterling said ICE informed the department that federal agents are setting up office space within the city limits.

WRTV reached out to both ICE and the General Services Administration to learn more about why ICE wants to establish a presence in Carmel and to ask what operations will look like.

ICE has not responded at this time.

A spokesperson for the GSA shared this statement with WRTV in an email:

"GSA is committed to working with all of our partner agencies, including our patriotic law enforcement partners such as ICE, to meet their workspace needs. GSA remains focused on supporting this administration’s goal of optimizing the federal footprint, and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission. GSA is following all lease procurement procedures in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Carmel City Council President Matthew Snyder has released this statement:

Like many residents, I learned of ICE leasing a building in Carmel, not through official city channels, but through emails from concerned constituents. It is frustrating that no one in city government appears to have had advance knowledge of this lease. Transparency and communication are essential when something like this would obviously raise questions from the community.



This is not an opinion statement. This is not intended to elevate or marginalize ANYONE’s thoughts or perspectives. My number one priority is, and always will be, the safety and well-being of the people of Carmel. Carmel is an incredibly diverse city, and that’s among the many reasons it is one of the greatest cities in the world. We have worked intentionally to build a culture grounded in respect, civility, and mutual understanding. Preserving that delicate balance matters deeply.



Carmel is also fortunate to already have significant federal law enforcement resources in close proximity. The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office — a roughly 173,000-square-foot facility serving the entire state — is located just a few miles away. For many years, their presence has been professional, cooperative, and frankly unnoticed. They work effectively alongside local agencies when federal crimes arise, and their excellence speaks for itself.



If another federal law enforcement agency is establishing a presence in our community, we would expect and trust that it would mirror the same professionalism, coordination, and unobtrusive operational standard that the FBI has demonstrated for years. That standard is one of quiet competence, respect for the surrounding community, and seamless collaboration with local law enforcement.



The people of Carmel are proud of our own Carmel Police Department, one of the finest in the nation. Throughout years of earned trust they have proven, time after time, they are fully capable of protecting and serving our community. And in those rare instances where federal assistance is needed, it is already readily available nearby.



I support the rule of law and recognize that ICE is a federal agency charged with enforcing immigration laws and protecting our nation’s borders and ports of entry. At the same time, the proximity of existing federal resources naturally raises reasonable questions about necessity, coordination, and communication. It is appropriate for residents and city leaders to ask: What is the intended purpose of this facility, and how will it operate within our community? These are not unfair or unwarranted questions, and they are not unique to this circumstance, we wonder this of all substantive entities locating here.



Immigration is a sensitive and complex issue, viewed through many different lenses. That is precisely why we should handle this the way Carmel has always handled unique and unexpected changes, with a cool head and a focus on the facts. We should wait for information from reliable sources, gather all available facts, and then formulate thoughtful opinions based on evidence rather than emotion.



In Carmel, we are special in that way. We take a breath. We try to see situations through the eyes of all our neighbors. And we make decisions based on what is best for the 106,000 human beings who live within our beloved city limits.



My commitment is to seek clarity, ensure transparency, protect public safety, and preserve the respectful culture that defines our community. I want to ensure we continue gathering facts and ensuring Carmel’s newest tenet assimilates itself appropriately and respectfully into our great city. Your city leaders will continue to gather information and distribute any updates through the appropriate channels.

This is a developing story. WRTV will continue to update as more information becomes available.

