USA Lacrosse exhibition at IU Indy hopes to grow sport ahead of 2028 Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS — Lacrosse will return to the Summer Olympics in 2028 for the first time in 120 years. USA Lacrosse brought its best players to Indianapolis this weekend to encourage more people in the Midwest to try the sport.

The inaugural USA Lacrosse Experience showcased America's men's and women's lacrosse teams at Carroll Stadium on Oct. 11 and 12. The USA faced teams from Puerto Rico, Great Britain, and Colombia in a series of exhibitions.

"We're in a region that's up and coming in lacrosse and we want to encourage them to keep building that momentum," said Kristy Nutt of USA Lacrosse.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association certified girls lacrosse as an emerging sport in August. IHSAA's designation will take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.

Dustin Hammers brought his young daughter Rosamund to watch America's best lacrosse players. He said his daughter Rosamund discovered lacrosse a year ago and has become obsessed with the sport ever since.

"It's really exciting," Dustin said. "Seeing her come into her own and finding the sport that she's really engaged in, it's wonderful."

"I'm more aggressive here than in soccer," Rosamund said. "In soccer I liked playing defense more, but in lacrosse I like offense more."

Catalina Gamboa lives in Indianpolis, but was born and raised in Colombia. She came to the lacrosse experience to support her home country.

"In Colombia, lacrosse is in a growing process," Gamboa said. "It's not very well-known because they're just growing and starting, but just being here and supporting makes a huge difference."

The lacrosse experience continues Saturday with international matchups beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are available on the USA Lacrosse website or at the Carroll Stadium box office.