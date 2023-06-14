USA Swimming, Indy to celebrate one year mark until 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, marks one year until the start of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials beginning at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the mark, the City of Indianapolis and USA Swimming have planned numerous activities throughout the city to ramp up excitement.

The day of events is headlined by a community event at Broad Ripple Park from 4 - 7 p.m.

At the event, current and former national team athletes Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni and Kaitlin Sandeno will be in attendance for a collection of family friendly activities, music, food and more.

The community event is highlighted by a swimming relay that includes multiple civic leaders.

There will also be a youth swimming clinic from 2 - 3 p.m. at Broad Ripple Park.

Indy Parks will provide instruction to youth from Horizons, a tuition-free, six-week summer enrichment program held at St. Richard's. Sandeno will speak, take photos and sign autographs at this event as well.

The day will begin with a 10 a.m. press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium with Mayor Joe Hogsett, USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Maggie Lewis, Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty and more.

Parking for the events at Broad Ripple Park is free in the large, paved lot off Broad Ripple Park Road, located directly across from the pool.