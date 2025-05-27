USDA approves Indiana Governor’s request to restrict SNAP purchases

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from Indiana Governor Mike Braun, which will stop SNAP beneficiaries from using their benefits to purchase sugary drinks and candy starting January 1, 2026.

The Ross Foundation, located on the far East Side of Indianapolis, regularly holds food pantries offering fresh fruits and vegetables to the community.

Judith Vega, an East Side resident, commented on the foundation’s offerings, saying, “They offer a lot of vegetables, fresh fruits and vegetables that helps a lot in the community.”

Though Vega does not have SNAP benefits, she knows several people who do and worries that the changes might affect families' ability to celebrate special occasions.

“If it's a birthday, they want to have their little cakes, so if you do have benefits that can help with that. Getting a couple juices, getting a cake.”

This policy change follows an executive order signed by Governor Braun last month, which cites data from his office indicating that children enrolled in SNAP consume 43% more sugary drinks than non-SNAP recipients with similar incomes.

Dee Ross, CEO and founder of the Ross Foundation, expressed concern about access to healthy food options.

“We want every family to eat healthier, but if they don't have access to healthier options in the community, then you are creating a scenario where you can impoverish these families even more,” Ross said.

A nearby grocery store, accessible by car, is a five-minute drive away, but it requires a 19-minute walk with no public transportation nearby. The next closest grocery store, a Walmart, is a 15-minute drive from the area.

The Ross Foundation is taking steps to assist families by purchasing a van to transport them to their food pantry and grocery stores.

A researcher from Indiana University who studies childhood obesity has expressed concerns that if the policy change is not implemented properly, it could lead to confusion. Erika Cheng, an associate professor of pediatrics at the IU School of Medicine, stated, “There are over 600,000 food items on the market. You know who decides what counts as junk food? Why are we banning sugar-sweet beverages, but not Flaming Hot Cheetos? Is granola a snack or a dessert?"

The policy change takes effect on January 1, 2026. A response from FSSA regarding a detailed list of what products recipients will and will not be able to buy with benefits is still pending.