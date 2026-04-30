USDA moving SNAP operations to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it will relocate key nutrition programs from Washington, D.C. to cities across the country.

The agency said the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will move to Indianapolis.

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP serves millions of American families.

"This shift in customer service will not disrupt program execution nor any endeavor to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse across USDA’s 16 nutrition assistance programs," the agency said.

As part of the announcement, the USDA said it's creating a new Food and Nutrition Administration.

“This reorganization is long overdue,” said Deputy Secretary Stephen A. Vaden. “The Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services mission area has not had a Senate-confirmed Under Secretary in nearly two decades, and the shift to the Food and Nutrition Administration will better align with other benefit programs administered across the federal government. This reorganization also reduces duplicative management and complexity within the agency, better prioritizes State service and participant needs, and expands the Department’s presence to fight fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Other USDA programs are heading to Dallas, Kansas City, Raleigh and Denver.

The reorganization will not disrupt current program operations, the USDA said.

A small Washington office will remain to work with Congress and handle policy coordination.

The USDA did not announce a date for the transition.