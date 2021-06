PARKE COUNTY — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Parke County Thursday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 3.8 magnitude quake was reported just northeast of Montezuma, Indiana.

Hoosiers as far as Noblesville and Greenwood reported on social media that they could feel the quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more info when it becomes available.

