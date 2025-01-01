Usher in 2025 with a First Day Hike in Indiana State Parks!

INDIANA — What better way to kick off the new year than by getting some exercise and enjoying the beauty of nature? Indiana State Parks are offering a variety of First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2025, and there’s sure to be one that’s perfect for you.

Hikes for All Levels

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, there’s a First Day Hike for you. Hikes range from easy ½-mile strolls to challenging 3-mile treks. Many hikes are family-friendly, and some even offer hot chocolate and cookies afterward.

Find a Hike Near You

Hikes are being offered at all 39 of Indiana’s state parks and recreation areas. You can find a complete list of hikes on the Indiana State Parks website at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.

Here are some of the hikes that are being offered: