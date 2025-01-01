Usher in 2025 with a First Day Hike in Indiana State Parks!

INDIANA — What better way to kick off the new year than by getting some exercise and enjoying the beauty of nature? Indiana State Parks are offering a variety of First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2025, and there’s sure to be one that’s perfect for you.
Hikes for All Levels
Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, there’s a First Day Hike for you. Hikes range from easy ½-mile strolls to challenging 3-mile treks. Many hikes are family-friendly, and some even offer hot chocolate and cookies afterward.
Find a Hike Near You
Hikes are being offered at all 39 of Indiana’s state parks and recreation areas. You can find a complete list of hikes on the Indiana State Parks website at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
Here are some of the hikes that are being offered:
- Brookville Lake: Hike the Wildlife Wander Trail, a .75-mile hike that should take approximately 45 minutes. Meet at the Campground Shelter at Mounds State Recreation Area at 11 a.m.
- Brown County State Park: Choose from a .25-mile accessible hike on the Friends Trail at 10 a.m. or a moderate 1.2-mile hike on Trail 7 at noon. Meet at the park office for the accessible hike and Ogle Lake for the moderate hike.
- Chain O’Lakes State Park: Enjoy a guided 1.5-mile hike over easy terrain that should last about 1.5 hours. Meet at the boat rental parking lot at 11 a.m.
- Charlestown State Park: Take a 2.5-mile hike to Rose Island on trails 3 and 4. This hike takes approximately two hours and is considered moderately rugged. Meet at the parking lot at 10 a.m.
- Clifty Falls State Park: Embark on a 1.5-hour moderately rugged hike on trails 7 and 6. The hike meanders along the east side of Clifty Creek with scenic views of the canyon below. Meet at Clifty Shelter at 10 a.m.
- Deam Lake State Recreation Area: Choose from a 2-mile hike of the Lake Vista Loop or a 3- or 5-mile run/walk through the campground and adjacent roads. Meet at the parking lot at the entrance of the campground at 10 a.m.
- Falls of the Ohio State Park: Explore the fossil beds and learn about Devonian sea life on a hike to the river’s edge. Bring binoculars to look for winter birds. Meet at the Interpretive Center at 1 p.m.
- Fort Harrison State Park: Take a 2-mile hike on Harrison Trace, a paved trail. Meet at Delaware Lake Shelter at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
- Hardy Lake: Enjoy an easy ¾-mile introductory birding hike at 11 a.m. Meet at the main trailhead.
- Harmonie State Park: Hike Trail 5 and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies afterward. Meet at the campground overflow parking lot at 1 p.m. CT.
- Indiana Dunes State Park: Take a 2-mile loop hike along the beach and Trail 7. Enjoy snacks and a cozy campfire provided by Friends of the Indiana Dunes. Meet at the City West Shelter for a 10 a.m. start.
- Lieber State Recreation Area: Hike the newest trail at Lieber SRA on a 1.5-mile trek. Hot chocolate, cookies, and a warm fire will be available afterward at the Nature Center. Meet at the campground parking lot at 10 a.m.
- Lincoln State Park: Hike across the dam to the Civilian Conservation Corps camp at the front of the property. The hike will showcase the CCC’s lasting impact on the park. Meet at the Nature Center at noon CT.
- McCormick’s Creek State Park: Hike along the Echo Canyon Trail at your own pace. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at Centennial Shelter for hot chocolate and cookies.
- Mississinewa Lake: Join a 1-mile stroll through the woods with Upper Wabash Interpretive Services staff. Meet at 10 a.m. Dress for the weather and friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.
- Monroe Lake. Meet at the Bay View Shelter in Fairfax State Recreation Area for the annual First Day Trail Run/Walk. Check-in begins at 2:15 p.m. Races will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants can choose from a 1.3-, 2.9-, or 3.7-mile course. Advance registration is available through Dec. 30 for $15 at bit.ly/monroefirstday. Same-day registration is $20, cash or check only. Hot chocolate, snacks, and food will be available until event ends at 5 p.m.
- Mounds State Park. Meet at the Nature Center at 5:30 p.m. for a guided a hike to the Great Mound. The hike is along the paved accessible path and lasts approximately 45 minutes. The Nature Center will open at 4:30 p.m. to welcome hikers.
- O'Bannon Woods State Park. Join the park staff at Wyandotte Woods State Recreation Area at 10 a.m. for a half-hour tour of Little Wyandotte Cave.
- Ouabache State Park. Meet at the bison enclosure parking lot at 10 a.m. for a hike around the bison enclosure. The hike is on a mostly level gravel surface and includes a stop at the feeding station to observe the bison up close.
- Patoka Lake. Meet at the Nature Center at noon for a .6-mile hike of Trail 4. Hot chocolate will be available afterward.
- Pokagon State Park. Enjoy a 2.5-mile hike through the park’s beautiful winter landscapes. The hike will begin at the CCC Shelter at 9 a.m. Refreshments provided by the Friends of Pokagon will be available after the hike at the CCC Shelter. Parking is available in the main beach and CCC Shelter parking lots.
- Potato Creek State Park. Meet at 2 p.m. at the Nature Center for a 1-mile moderate hike on Trail 1, then warm up around the fire with s’mores and hot drinks. Bring binoculars in hopes of seeing eagles and other wildlife.
- Prophetstown State Park. Meet at the Coneflower Shelter in Prairie View Picnic Area at 1 p.m. for an easy 2-mile hike.
- Raccoon State Recreation Area. Meet at 1 p.m. at the beach house for a hike about some of the history hidden in plain sight around the beach area.
- Redbird Off-road State Recreation Area. Meet at the office at 11 a.m. for a motorized “hike.”
- Shades State Park. Meet at Hickory Shelter at 11 a.m. for a rugged hike of Trail 1, which will include Devil's Punch Bowl, Silver Cascade Falls, and Prospect Point. Come a few minutes early for a warm beverage and a treat.
- Salamonie Lake. Hike along Salamonie Lake's Tree Trail and enjoy s'mores afterward. Meet at the Interpretive Center at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration is requested by calling 260-468-2127.
- Shakamak State Park. Meet at the Historic Log Cabin for a hike at 1 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided afterward.
- Spring Mill State Park. Meet at Spring Mill Inn at 9 a.m. for a 1.5-hour hike through three nature preserves. Meet at Gus Grissom Memorial parking lot at 10 a.m. for a .25-mile accessible hike on Trail 6 with great views of the karst landscape. Afterward, meet at Spring Mill Inn for hot chocolate and snacks in the Lakeview Room.
- Starve Hollow State Recreation Area. Meet at the Forest Education Center at 2 p.m. for a hike around the campground and lake’s edge. Hot chocolate will be provided.
- Summit Lake State Park. Meet at the park office at 9 a.m. to enjoy coffee and snacks. At 10 a.m., join park staff for a prairie hike.
- Tippecanoe River State Park. Meet at the fire tower parking lot at 11 a.m. for this .5-mile hike, which will include a talk on the history of the fire tower and its preservation.
- Turkey Run State Park. Meet at the Turkey Run Inn lobby at 11 a.m. for a guided hike through Rocky Hollow. Hiking boots are recommended. Warm beverages and treats will be provided in the Strauss Room of the inn at 10 a.m.
- Versailles State Park. Meet at the Oak Grove Shelter parking lot at 10 a.m. for a challenging 3-mile hike of Trail 1. Refreshments provided afterward at Oak Grove Shelter.
- Whitewater Memorial State Park. Meet at Poplar Grove Shelter at 2 p.m. for a 2.5-mile hike of the Memorial Loop Trail that should take approximately 90 minutes.