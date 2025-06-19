VA increases grant funding for legal assistance to support homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are approximately 33,000 homeless veterans across the country. Now, the agency is increasing grant funding to help organizations offer legal assistance to these veterans in need.

The VA is providing $42 million in grants to organizations like Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF), enabling them to assist homeless veterans with legal challenges.

"I got my dream car when I was 23, so I had a Challenger," Nigel Evans, a veteran who was formerly homeless, said. "It was crazy, I was driving around in an expensive car, but I was homeless. So I was living in my car like going to the gym to shower."

Evans, who exited the military in 2019, returned to Indianapolis, his hometown, during the pandemic and struggled with homelessness until he found HVAF.

"They helped me with a professional resume, some soft skills training, and helped me with housing so that way I didn't have to worry about paying bills right away," Evans explained.

Through HVAF, Evans also received support for his mental health. With HVAF's help, he discovered he had PTSD from his deployment.

Services like these can be life-changing. However, some veterans face legal hurdles that hinder their ability to get back on their feet.

"Some of the civil issues they can address are expungement issues," Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF Indiana, said. "If you could have a misdemeanor conviction expunged off your record, it's much easier to get a job and much easier to get an apartment, so the provision of legal services can be a huge win."

The grants can also assist veterans in obtaining the disability benefits they have earned, a process that can often be complicated and time-consuming.

"It's another one of those things where if you are struggling with homelessness or wondering where your next meal is coming from, having the time to sit down and fill out a disability claim and see it through is just not a challenge you have time for," Hildebrand added.

HVAF currently collaborates with the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic to help veterans. This grant allows organizations to apply for up to $500,000, a significant increase compared to standard funding amounts.

For more information about the grants, click here.