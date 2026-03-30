Vacant near east side Indy home catches fire for fourth time in 90 days, IFD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Monday morning, firefighters returned to a vacant residence on Indy's near east side for the fourth time in 90 days, fire officials said.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the double residence at 305/307 North State Ave just after 4 a.m. Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived, according to officials.

IFD

Previous fires had severely compromised the building's structural integrity. IFD Command ordered defensive operations only.

An occupied home to the south sustained exterior damage, IFD said. Firefighters worked aggressively to keep that damage to a minimum.

Neighbors told firefighters that vagrants go in and out of the vacant structure, officials said.

The fire was brought under control in 50 minutes, according to IFD. No injuries were reported.