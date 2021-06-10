Vaccinated Kokomo School District employees to receive $750 stipend

KOKOMO — Kokomo Schools employees who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine will receive a one-time $750 Vaccination Stipend from the district.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald says vaccines are not mandatory at this time for employees.

"The reasoning for this vaccination stipend is a corporation effort to maintain school operations and services during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping staff members overcome the barriers to securing the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a direct effort to coordinate preparedness by providing school leaders with resources to help reduce the spread of the covid virus, and keep schools operating by reducing absences of staff due to COVID-19 related reasons," the district said in a news release.

Funding for the stipends will come from CARES Act money and other necessary and applicable grants and district funding.

Hauswald says a conservative cost estimate for the stipend payments would be $600,000.

Currently in the district, vaccinated students and staff do not have to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19.