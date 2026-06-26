Venezuelans in Indiana mourn deadly quakes, rally to aid rescue efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis area residents originally from Venezuela reacted Thursday to deadly quakes that have killed at least 188 people in the South American country.

Maryori Duarte-Sheffield, treasurer of the Association of Venezuelans in Indiana, said, “All Venezuelans in Indiana have been very, very sad and preoccupied (with) their families down in Venezuela. … We started calling our family, our relatives down there, and they didn't answer. They couldn't answer because the power was off. … Friends, they have disappeared. They haven't been found yet."

Juan Jimenez, whose family owns the Venezuelan restaurant Caracas Sabroso in north Indianapolis, echoed the feeling of dread. “The people in Venezuela are terrified right now. They believe (earthquakes are) coming back, another earthquake, anytime soon."

Jimenez, who grew up in Venezuela, said his home country lacks the infrastructure to recover from a disaster of this scale without help. “Venezuela right now is struggling with many (things). I think we were not ready for an earthquake or any natural disaster, and I think that shows … and I think any help from any country would be welcomed."

While the U.S. government has pledged help, Duarte-Sheffield says Hoosiers can help, too. She says people can donate to her organization, using an online form, and the funds will buy tools to rescue people who are trapped under collapsed structures.

Duarte-Sheffield said, “Donate as little or as much as you can. They are going to buy any implements that are needed for saving the people.”