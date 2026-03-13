Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
49  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Vera Bradley pauses Annual Outlet Sale, plans 2027 return

VERSATILE VERA
MICHAEL CONROY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A display of handbags in the showroom at the Vera Bradley facility in Fort Wayne, Ind., Friday, April 7, 2006. Sales have climbed 30 percent each of the past five years, thanks in part to a recent surge in popularity among teenagers and college students. (AP Photos/Michael Conroy)
VERSATILE VERA
Posted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Vera Bradley is sitting out its Annual Outlet Sale in 2026, saying it wants to reimagine the event before bringing it back in 2027.

"For years, the Outlet Sale has been more than a shopping event – it's become a tradition where customers gather, reconnect, and celebrate together," a company spokesperson said.

The sale, held annually in Fort Wayne where the brand was founded in 1982, has drawn devoted fans from across the country for decades, with shoppers traveling long distances and lining up for deeply discounted merchandise.

The company said it will use the year to evaluate the event's format and product offerings before welcoming customers back to what it hopes will be "an even more special" experience.

In the meantime, shoppers can find Vera Bradley products online, in retail stores, and at year-round outlet locations.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.