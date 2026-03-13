Vera Bradley pauses Annual Outlet Sale, plans 2027 return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Vera Bradley is sitting out its Annual Outlet Sale in 2026, saying it wants to reimagine the event before bringing it back in 2027.

"For years, the Outlet Sale has been more than a shopping event – it's become a tradition where customers gather, reconnect, and celebrate together," a company spokesperson said.

The sale, held annually in Fort Wayne where the brand was founded in 1982, has drawn devoted fans from across the country for decades, with shoppers traveling long distances and lining up for deeply discounted merchandise.

The company said it will use the year to evaluate the event's format and product offerings before welcoming customers back to what it hopes will be "an even more special" experience.

In the meantime, shoppers can find Vera Bradley products online, in retail stores, and at year-round outlet locations.