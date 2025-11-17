'Very disappointed': Trump criticizes Indiana GOP Senators over redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Sunday criticizing Indiana Republican state senators for blocking redistricting efforts.

Trump specifically named Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and state Senator Greg Goode, writing he was "very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans" and calling them "RINOs." The president said the senators were "depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!"

The criticism came after Bray announced Friday that the Indiana Senate will not return in December to vote on redistricting due to insufficient support. The decision ends efforts to redraw Indiana's nine congressional districts, where Republicans currently hold seven seats and Democrats hold two.

Trump also criticized Indiana Governor Mike Braun, saying Braun was not working hard enough to secure votes for redistricting. "Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!" Trump wrote.

The president argued that Democrats have conducted redistricting "for years, often illegally" and noted that California is attempting to gain five seats. He wrote that "weak 'Republicans'" cause problems for the country and threatened to primary any Republican who votes against redistricting.

Trump called on senators to "DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!" and said names of other opposing senators would be released later in the day. He wrote that lawmakers should be removed from office if they do not support the redistricting effort.

The redistricting would have taken place during the first two weeks of December as part of an early start to the 2026 legislative session.

Opposition groups, including the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, have organized rallies against the redistricting effort, calling it a power grab designed to manipulate electoral maps.