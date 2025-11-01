“Very scary right now”: Thousands in Marion County lose SNAP benefits as city launches emergency food effort

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 120,000 Marion County residents are losing their SNAP benefits this month, a loss that has families across Indianapolis scrambling to find help and city leaders racing to respond.

“It’s very scary right now, very scary,” said Trella Barbour, one of hundreds who showed up Saturday at Bethel Cathedral AME on Zionsville Road for the city’s first emergency food outreach event. “It’s very emotional right now for me and my kids."

Mayor Joe Hogsett, joined by Cummins, IU Health and United Way of Central Indiana, announced more than $200,000 in emergency funding to Gleaners Food Bank to boost neighborhood pantries and expand food distribution through the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS).

“More than 120,000 Marion County residents will lose their SNAP benefits on November 1st,” Hogsett said. “These are our neighbors here in Indianapolis, and it is imperative that we all work together to prevent any neighbor of ours from going hungry.”

The funds will help support 10 community distribution events planned throughout November, including additional food outreach in partnership with MLT Outreach, Gleaners and Second Helpings.

“This is very essential,” said Lashunna Triplett with MLT Outreach. “It will help keep down crime, meet the needs of our families, and remove barriers."

Triplett says her group is also delivering meals to homebound residents unable to attend in person.

Dr. Carlos Perkins, City-County Councilor for District 6, called the effort a moral obligation.

“This is not simply a policy issue. This is a moral issue,” Perkins said. “To ensure that every child, every senior and every family has access to healthy food — that is not optional. That is sacred duty.”

wrtv As thousands across Indianapolis face the sudden loss of food assistance, the city and its partners are launching emergency food distributions and funding support to help families put meals on the table.

Corporate partners say they’re committed to keeping the effort going.

“Cummins has a deeply rooted commitment to removing barriers prohibiting people from thriving in their day-to-day lives,” said Jim Schacht, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility for Cummins Inc. “We’re proud to support this collective effort and partner with IU Health, Gleaners, and United Way to support those most in need.”

For residents like Barbour, the help can’t come soon enough.

“Thank God for Bethel,” she said. “Please come out and don't be ashamed.”

Upcoming OPHS November Food Distribution Events