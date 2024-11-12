Veteran entrepreneur finds success with help from SCORE mentors

Free guidance from mentors is available for entrepreneurs working to achieve their dreams.

Indiana is home to more than 534,000 small businesses, according to the Economic Development Corporation.

Edward Wheat started cutting hair when he was 13-years-old.

"It's the attention to detail, communication," Wheat said.

On average, he cuts hair for up to 100 soldiers weekly.

"The fact that I served myself, it's a way of giving back to the community. It puts me back in an environment that I'm used to, respectable, high integrity," Wheat said.

Wheat was in the Army for eight years. Now, he's the go-to barber for reservists and retired soldiers at Fort Benjamin Harrison, a former military base in Lawrence.

Wheat was able to land a 5-year contract thanks to his mentors.

"My background is in human resource management. I did about 35 years in the corporate world," Dennis Dunlap said.

"I was in broadcast advertising sales for 40 years here in Indianapolis," Steve Click said.

Dunlap and Click are Score Mentors. They help entrepreneurs like Wheat start or grow their businesses.

"We are sponsored by the small business administration, so all our services are free," Dunlap said.

"Our chapter will mentor about 1,000 different people a year," Click said.

When they began working with Wheat four years ago, he was already the owner of Focus Integrated Business Experts LLC, or F.I.B.E.

F.I.B.E provides a delivery barber supply service for barber shops registered with the service.

Wheat wanted to do more. His goal was to have his own location to cut hair.

With Score Mentors' guidance and assistance in writing a business plan, he landed the contract at Fort Ben. He now provides grooming and barber supplies all under the same roof for military families.

"It's a great feeling, because you see someone who's worked hard, was very diligent in his efforts, and has now proven to be very successful in this business," Dunlap said.

Wheat says despite his success, he's still learning from his mentors. He has advice for entrepreneurs starting out.

"It's definitely doable, but at the same time, just make sure that you have a good support team and that you yourself are motivated to get it going and keep it moving," Wheat said.