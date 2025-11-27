Veteran finds stable housing after near-eviction, now helps others avoid homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures dropping across Central Indiana, it becomes more dangerous to live without stable housing — a reality that nearly became Jonathan Green's experience.

Green, an Army intelligence analyst, faced unexpected challenges after his military service. Without a steady job and struggling to keep up with rent, he found himself considering his car as a backup housing plan.

"I was looking at backup plans, and I'm like, 'OK, well, the backup plan is I have a car,'" Green said.

Green turned to InteCare Veteran Services, which saved him from eviction. Now, sitting on the front steps of his own home still feels surreal.

"I still wake up in the morning, and I'm like, 'I can't believe this is mine,'" Green said. "Just no words. I didn't know that services like that existed."

InteCare works to prevent veteran homelessness through rapid rehousing and prevention programs. Last year, 483 veterans were served, with 87% staying housed.

"I think a lot of folks, especially even those coming out of the military, don't know we're here," said Lara Williams, Chief Operating Officer at InteCare.

The organization helps veterans achieve housing stability through what it describes as a comprehensive and holistic person-centered approach that addresses the root causes of Veteran housing crises.

"We first want to get them into housing. If they need employment, if they need anything for a job they already have, if they're starting and need tools or work clothes or things like that, we're able to do that," Williams said.

To help more veterans, InteCare needs more private landlords willing to participate in their programs.

"The rent payments come directly from us... We're there to connect with you and work with the veteran together," Williams said.

Green's journey has come full circle. From seeking help to now serving as InteCare's Access & Outreach Manager, he guides other veterans through similar challenges.

"Veterans are the last people that want to ask for help and usually the toughest cookies," Green said. "Asking for help it's not a sign of weakness. We all need it, and you know, if you can just ask for the help, we'll be there to support you, uplift you and get you forward-facing and on the right track."